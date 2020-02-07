Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) admitted during a CNN town hall on Thursday that his multitrillion-dollar climate change proposal will result in “some job loss.”

“From an economic point of view, he’s also wrong. We can create — yes. There will be some job loss. I acknowledge that,” Sanders said during Thursday’s town hall:

The socialist senator attempted to tamp down concerns by outlining his vision to create “a heck of a lot more jobs” as the U.S. “retrofit[s] our older buildings” and moves to wind, solar, geothermal, and “other sustainable energies.”

Sanders also claimed the U.S. could create jobs by working with other countries — Russia, China, India, Brazil, and Pakistan — and assisting them “with the technology they need to make the … energy transformation that we need to save the planet.”

The Vermont senator introduced his $16 trillion Green New Deal plan last year, which he believes will address the “single greatest challenge facing our country.”

It contains a swath of proposals, promising to “decarbonize” the transportation sector, pour $200 billion into the Green Climate Fund, expand entitlement programs, and provide “oral translation assistance to USDA, FDA, and DOJ offices for non-English speaking farmers,” as Breitbart News detailed.

Sanders’ admission of “some job loss” preceded the January U.S. jobs report, which illustrated booming results. The U.S. economy created 225,000 jobs in the first month of the year, and the labor force participation rate rose to a level not seen since the last recession.