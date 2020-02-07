President Donald Trump diagnosed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with “Trump Derangement Syndrome” on Friday.

“They say, ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’ They’ve got it. They’ve got a bad case of it,” Trump said about the Democrat party.

The president said that Pelosi’s decision to tear up his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night was proof that she had Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“You saw that. That was on display the other night when she ripped up the speech,” he said.

The president spoke to reporters as he left the White House for a speech at a summit on Opportunity Zones in Georgia.

Trump said that he did not know that Pelosi had torn up his speech until after he left the podium in the House chamber. He also called it an illegal act.

“I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. It’s illegal, what she did. She broke the law,” he said, calling it a “terrible” and “disrespectful” action.

Trump said he was not sure he could work with Speaker Pelosi or the House Democrats in the future, noting that they were “not constructive people.”

“I think there’s a lot of evil on that side. They’ve gone crazy. They’ve gone totally crazy,” he said. “It’s too bad.”

Pelosi denounced Trump at a press conference on Thursday, condemning his State of the Union speech.

“What happened … was a president using the Congress of the United States as a backdrop for a reality show, presenting a state of mind that had no contact with reality whatsoever,” she said about Trump’s speech, adding, “I shredded his State of His Mind address.”