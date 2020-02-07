Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) claimed during the Democrat debate on Friday that he has been “consistent” on his position on health care.

Buttigieg responded to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) attack, as she reminded him of his past support for Medicare for All.

“Just to be clear the truth is that I have been consistent throughout in my position on delivering health care for every American,” he said.

Earlier in the debate, Klobuchar cited a tweet from Buttigieg in February 2018 about his support for Medicare for All, even though the former mayor is now campaigning on a plan that offers “Medicare for all who want it.”

“I, Pete Buttigieg, politician, do henceforth and forthwith declare, most affirmatively and indubitably, unto the ages, that I do favor Medicare for All, as I do favor any measure that would help get all Americans covered,” Buttigieg wrote on Twitter.

Gosh! Okay… I, Pete Buttigieg, politician, do henceforth and forthwith declare, most affirmatively and indubitably, unto the ages, that I do favor Medicare for All, as I do favor any measure that would help get all Americans covered. Now if you'll excuse me, potholes await. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 19, 2018

Since then, Buttigieg has clarified that he continues to support Medicare for All eventually but favors a gradual system that offers Americans a choice first.

“Only in the last few months did it become the case that Medicare for All was defined by politicians to mean ending private insurance, and I’ve never believed that that’s the right pathway,” Buttigieg said in October in an interview. “I still think that we should move toward an environment of Medicare for All.”

Verdict: Pete Buttigieg has not been consistent about his support for Medicare for All, even though he remains consistent about support for getting healthcare coverage for everyone.