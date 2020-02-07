Joe Biden Kicks Up the Yelling at Eighth Democrat Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked up the volume at the eighth Democrat debate on Friday.

The former vice president, dubbed by President Donald Trump “Sleepy Joe,” frequently yelled his answers to basic debate questions.

Biden suffered a fourth-place finish in Iowa, putting the squeeze on the vice president to perform better in the debates.

During the debate, Biden also seized a fountain pen on the podium and clenched it in his fist, waving it around to emphasize his points.

It was a sudden change for Biden, who frequently suffered gaffes and brain freezes on the stage during his responses in past debates, at times stumbling over statistics.

The yelling frequently took place when Biden was emphasizing his record as a Senator, which has been criticized by his fellow candidates in past debates.

Joe Biden on U.S. service members who suffered traumatic brain injuries following Iranian missile attack: "What'd the president say? He said, headaches…that's all they are. This guy doesn't deserve to be commander-in-chief for one more day!" https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Y5i3GdZ4Jy — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Joe Biden: "Col. Vindman got thrown out of the White House today…[Pres. Trump] should have been pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh." Joe Biden called for the crowd to stand and applaud Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/aWoLr6u10V — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Joe Biden on Medicare for All: "Bernie says he wrote the damn thing—but he's unwilling to tell us what the damn thing is going to cost." https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/dU6GXSkhjZ — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

The change was also noted by several debate viewers on Twitter.

BIDEN: I'm the only guy who beat the NRA twice! I set up drug courts! I put in a billion dollars to fight opioid addiction! Am I on a roll? Is the partial-yelling working? Did I solve a problem? Where am I?! WHERE AM I?!#DemDebate — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) February 8, 2020

Biden has 150% more energy in this debate than he has in any others, is basically constantly in a state of yelling. Fourth place has lit a fire under his bum. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 8, 2020

Biden literally yelling to get due credit for setting up drug courts is…….something — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) February 8, 2020

I wish Biden would stop yelling at me — AG (@AndyGlockner) February 8, 2020

i feel like this has been two hours of biden yelling? — rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 8, 2020

Biden just reminded himself mid health care answer that he has to start yelling to convince voters he has the energy for this. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/8AO7liTyQE — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) February 8, 2020

Biden is yelling. And mad. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) February 8, 2020

Why am I still watching Joe Biden on my television shaking his fist and yelling I WAS THERE at anyone who challenges him on anything — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) February 8, 2020