A majority of Democrat voters are “more likely” to support Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) following the results of the Iowa caucuses, a Morning Consult poll released this week found.

The survey, taken February 4-5, 2020, asked respondents, “As a result of the Iowa caucuses, would you say you are more or less motivated to vote for each of the following candidates in your state’s primary or caucus?” The survey conducted the question for each candidate.

The poll reportedly found that the majority, 52 percent, of Democrat voters are more likely to support Sanders after the chaotic week in the Hawkeye State. Of those, 29 percent indicated that they were “much more likely” to support Sanders, and 23 percent said they were “somewhat more likely.”

Notably, only 38 percent indicated they would be more likely to support Pete Buttigieg (D) following the results in Iowa:

Morning Consult reported:

While Biden’s support fell in daily tracking, a separate Morning Consult poll conducted Feb. 4-5 found Democratic primary voters only slightly more likely to say they were more inclined to support Sanders than the former vice president following the Iowa results, 52 percent to 48 percent. The poll found a similar gap between Warren and Buttigieg (41 percent to 38 percent), within the sample’s 3-point margin of error.