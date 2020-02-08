Democrat presidential hopeful and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is amping up his presence in Michigan ahead of the state’s March 10 primary and has received an endorsement from Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI).

“He knows how to get things done. He’s done it in business; he’s done it in government,” Stevens told the Detroit Free Press. “I see him as a uniter. He’s not a divider.”

Stevens, a freshman lawmaker who flipped a GOP-held seat in 2018, said she believes Bloomberg is the best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump because he will “tackle our toughest problems and strengthen the middle class, lower healthcare costs, and fight climate change.”

“I’m focused on what I think looks best for Michigan and what looks best for my district and who is poised to lead,” Stevens said.”I see it in Mike Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg, who is worth an estimated $61.7 billion, reacted to Stevens’ endorsement, saying he looked forward to working with her to bring jobs to those in Michigan who have been “shortchanged” by President Trump.

“Congresswoman Haley Stevens has been a leader on economic recovery and revitalization, and she sees through President Trump’s empty rhetoric,” Bloomberg said of Stevens’ endorsement.

He added, “I’m honored to have her support, and I’m ready to work with her to bring more good jobs with higher pay to all the Michiganders who have been shortchanged by the Trump administration.”

The latest national average polling from Real Clear Politics shows Bloomberg in fourth place with 10.6 percent support, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Stevens currently serves on the House Committee on Education & Labor and the House Committee on Science, Space & Technology, where she also serves as Chairwoman of the Research & Technology Subcommittee.