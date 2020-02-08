‘Profiles in Corruption’ Hits #1 on NYT Bestseller List

profiles-in-corruption-cover
HarperCollins

The bombshell investigatory blockbuster Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite has hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

Profiles in Corruption, based on over a year and a half of research by Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer and his team of investigators, details the past conduct and little-known ties of several prominent progressive leaders. Those include former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

The revelations in Schweizer’s investigative work are backed by 1,126 endnotes, totaling 83 pages of source material. Some of those revelations include:

Profiles in Corruption edged out A Very Stable Genius on the New York Times bestseller list, which was penned by two Washington Post reporters.

Establishment media TV outlets have largely ignored the findings exposed in Profiles in Corruption and have failed to question the presidential candidates covered in the book on their past conduct.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.