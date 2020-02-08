‘Profiles in Corruption’ Hits #1 on NYT Bestseller List

The bombshell investigatory blockbuster Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite has hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

Profiles in Corruption, based on over a year and a half of research by Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer and his team of investigators, details the past conduct and little-known ties of several prominent progressive leaders. Those include former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

The revelations in Schweizer’s investigative work are backed by 1,126 endnotes, totaling 83 pages of source material. Some of those revelations include: