Barack, Michelle Obama Production Company Wins Oscar for Netflix Doc ‘American Factory’

The Netflix film backed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company won Best Documentary Sunday night at the Oscars.

The film about a factory in Ohio was backed by the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground.

Co-directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert did not thank the Obamas in their acceptance speech, but it was widely expected to win, thanks to their celebrity influence.

“We want to be in relationships with people and connect with them and work together with them,” Obama said in a promotional video about their decision to back the film.

Michelle Obama said that the story about American workers reminded her of her father.

“That was my background, that was my father and that was reflected in this film,” she said.

Barack Obama said he was impressed by the trust that the workers portrayed in the film trusted the directors.

“What I was struck by was they exhibited a lot more trust, that I would have expected,” he said.

Obama tweeted out his congratulations during the Oscars ceremony.

Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 13, 2020

The directors urged all workers throughout the world to “unite” for better working conditions, quoting Karl Marx.