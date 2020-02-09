The filmmaker for a President Barack Obama-produced documentary quoted the famous rallying cries of the Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and the Soviet Union during her acceptance speech.

During her acceptance speech for winning Best Documentary, Julia Reichert quoted Marx’s famous “Workers of the world unite” chant.

“Working people have it harder and harder these days—and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite,” Reichert said.

Julia Reichert of "American Factory": "Working people have it harder and harder these days—and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite." https://t.co/bffyIA57Vs #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iGXuSP7Ua4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 10, 2020

The quote was also famously one of the official mottos of the Soviet Union before its fall. Communist regimes in the last century were responsible for the murder of more than 100 million people — including tens of millions murdered by the Soviet Union.

The documentary film American Factory focuses on the efforts of a Chinese company’s purchase and repurposing of a closed American factory.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.