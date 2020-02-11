Andrew Yang Suspending His Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang (D) is suspending his presidential campaign, according to multiple reports.

The presidential candidate is suspending his presidential campaign and is formally announcing his decision during a speech in New Hampshire Tuesday night.

“The decision was pretty clear,” Yang’s campaign manager Zach Graumann told PBS Newshour’s Yamiche Alcindor. “It doesn’t feel honest to keep taking money and enthusiasm from our supporters, but also from the Democratic Party”:

“I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here,” Yang tweeted Tuesday:

“I will support whoever is the Democratic nominee,” Yang said as he addressed his supporters Tuesday evening. “That said, I hope this campaign can be a message and a word of caution and guidance to my Democratic colleagues that Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems,” he continued.

Yang’s decision follow’s a lackluster performance in Iowa and what appears to be another disappointing outcome in the Granite State. The latest RealClearPolitics average showed Yang struggling to gain widespread support, coming in seventh place with 3.2 percent support.

