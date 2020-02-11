A New Hampshire primary exit poll found that young New Hampshire Democrat voters overwhelmingly endorse Medicare for All.

An NBC News exit poll found that 68 percent of New Hampshire Democrat primary voters between 18 and 29-years-old support Medicare for All, while 27 percent oppose the single-payer healthcare plan.

The exit poll found that lower-income New Hampshire voters generally support Medicare for All, while higher-income residents oppose Medicare for All.

Seventy percent of voters who make under $50,000 per year support Medicare for All, while 27 percent of that income bracket oppose it. Sixty-three percent of those who make between $50,000 and $100,000 support single-payer healthcare, while 34 percent oppose Medicare for All.

In contrast, 49 percent of those who make $100,000 or more oppose Medicare for All, while 47 percent support the program.

Roughly a third of young Democrat primary voters considered themselves “very liberal.”

Eighty-three percent of these voters also support free public college tuition, compared to 13 percent that opposes free public college tuition.

The exit poll follows as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and other Democrat presidential candidates sparred during the New Hampshire Democrat primary.

Sanders claimed that his Medicare for All plan would save Americans “substantial sums of money.” However, the Vermont progressive has admitted that his plan will result in tax hikes for middle-class Americans. Sanders claims that Americans will save money because they will not have to pay premiums, deductibles, and other healthcare-related costs.

Medicare for all would call for roughly $60 trillion in new government spending and would double the size of the federal government, according to one estimate.

Another study found that roughly 1.2 million healthcare jobs are at risk if Medicare for All were to become law. The study, conducted by FTI Consulting, found that the single-payer healthcare plan “could have a significant negative impact on the adequacy of the country’s health care workforce, access to care, and, ultimately, patient outcomes.”