A cheap foreign labor lobbying group for big tech billionaires like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates is now claiming that mandatory E-Verify in the state of Florida will spur a “self-inflicted recession” if passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

In November 2019, DeSantis rolled out his statewide initiative to pass mandatory E-Verify in Florida to ban employers from hiring illegal aliens instead of Americans and legal immigrants. Mandatory E-Verify is supported by more than 7-in-10 Floridians, including 63 percent of Democrats and 81 percent of Republicans.

Following the roll-out, Florida Senate President Bill Galvano (R) voiced his opposition to DeSantis’s mandatory E-Verify plan — taking the same position as a series of billionaire donors who months before said that not giving jobs to illegal aliens would “devastate” the Florida economy.

A study commissioned by FWD.us, the tech billionaire and investor-funded lobbying group, claims Florida will lose about 245,000 jobs if illegal aliens are not able to be hired by businesses to take jobs that would otherwise go to Americans.

“It would be a self-inflicted recession,” FWD.us Florida Director Ted Hutchison told FloridaPolitics.com. The FWD.us study also claims that Florida will lose a whole year of job growth if DeSantis’s mandatory E-Verify is signed into law.

FWD.us has lobbied for more than half a decade to ensure that big business, and specifically the tech industry, has a never-ending flow of foreign workers arriving in the U.S. to fill jobs through the nation’s illegal and legal immigration system. The group’s major funders include Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, Shuttershock CEO Jon Oringer, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, and Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom.

