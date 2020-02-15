Drudge: Michael Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton as Running Mate

<> on December 15, 2014 in New York City.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is considering choosing failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a running mate, according to the Drudge Report on Saturday.

Matt Drudge launched a siren banner on the front page of the Drudge Report to highlight the news, citing sources close to the Bloomberg campaign. 

According to those sources, internal campaign polling found that the Bloomberg/Clinton ticket would be a formidable force to tackle Trump in the general election. 

Bloomberg is even considering switching his residency out of New York so they could both run on the same ticket:

Clinton told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday that you “never say never” to a request to be a vice presidential candidate.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.