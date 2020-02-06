Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday that she would not necessarily refuse if asked to be vice president.

When Ellen DeGeneres, asked Clinton if she might consider accepting the position, the former first lady said that would likely never transpire.

“Well, that’s not going to happen. But no, probably no,” she stated.

“You don’t know that’s not going to happen,” DeGeneres responded as Clinton denied several times that it would ever be a possibility.

She continued:

Look, it’s like when Barack Obama asked me to be secretary of state. I was shocked. I had no idea he was going to ask me, and I turned him down twice. He said, “I need, you know, look, the economy is in freefall. Its a catastrophe. I’ve got to focus on that. We’ve got problems around the world. You go focus on that.” I said, “No, no, I’m happy where I am. You get somebody else. I’m sure there’s good people around.” And the second time I said, “No, Mr. President-elect, I’m not gonna do it,” he said, “I’m not calling you again until you say yes.” And so I’ll tell you, I started thinking about it, and I thought if I’d won, and I’d wanted to ask him to do something, I would have wanted him to do that for me. So I never say never because I do believe in serving my country, but it’s not going to happen.

However, Clinton said on January 27 that she could beat President Trump if she ran against him in November.

“Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome,” she told Variety magazine.

Despite receiving blowback for her harsh criticism of 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in her Hulu documentary, Clinton wrote that she will support whoever becomes the Democrat nominee:

I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views! But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done,” Clinton said in the film.

However, Sanders reportedly brushed off her remarks.

“On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one,” he stated.