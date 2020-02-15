At least a dozen evangelical women prayed over President Donald Trump when he made an unplanned appearance Wednesday at his hotel in Washington, DC.

DailyMail.com obtained the video that shows Trump in the middle of the group of women at the Trump International Hotel, as they prayed over him with their arms outstretched and hands laid upon him:

One woman led the prayer, saying:

Holy Father, we thank you so much for this evening. We thank you for this man of God. We thank you for his courage of standing up when others would rather stay seated. Father, we ask you that you protect him. That you lift him up, that you give him strength and know that he must be tired at times. And we just pray that you give him power like none other. We love him, we hold him up, and we thank you. Amen.

According to the DailyMail.com report, Trump unexpectedly arrived at the hotel and appeared with his faith adviser, televangelist Paula White.

Trump spoke in front of the crowd behind a podium with a sign engraved with the hotel’s insignia.

DailyMail.com reported:

The White House press office’s schedule for Wednesday said the president was at his hotel to deliver ‘remarks at a Fundraising Committee Reception’, but was seen on video obtained by DailyMail.com speaking in front of a room of women from Be Still Ministries and Love From Above Inc.

Chicago-based speaker Yvonne Florczak–Seeman, who created Taking Back Our Power, an organization that seeks to end the exploitation of women, posted to Facebook about the evening.

Florczak-Seeman states on the Taking Back Our Power website she “visited Planned Parenthood several times and was denied FACTS about how abortion would impact the rest of my life. I’ve had to live with the consequences.”

‘What an awesome, exciting night for women who are ready to take back our power!” Florczak-Seeman wrote.

“And a special thanks to President Trump for showing up to support our work!” she added. “Together, there isn’t anything that we can’t do! Let’s do this, ladies!”

Candy Carson, the wife of Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, also appeared with the women.