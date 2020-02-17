Alan Dershowitz: George Soros Asked Barack Obama to Investigate Undisclosed Person

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Breitbart News Sunday this weekend that billionaire left-wing financier George Soros told then-President Barack Obama to investigate someone.

Dershowitz would not identify who, precisely, the target of the investigation was, but said that the name would soon emerge in in a lawsuit that had yet to be filed.

The revelation was so startling that this host had to double-check:

Q: But let me just ask you — you said that George Soros asked Barack Obama to have his Justice Department investigate somebody? Dershowitz: We’re — that’s going to come out in a lawsuit in the near future. Yeah Q: Wow, well, we look forward to hearing more about that new. Dershowitz: That’s not unusual. That is not unusual. People whisper to presidents all the time. Presidents whisper to [the] Justice Department all the time. It’s very common. It’s wrong, whoever does it, but it’s common, and we shouldn’t think that it’s unique to any particular president. I have in my possession the actual 302 form [an FBI record of an interview], which documents this issue, and it will, at the right time, come out. But I’m not free to disclose it now because it’s a case that’s not yet been filed.

In addition, Dershowitz reflected on his experience in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, noting that his argument had been grotesquely distorted by CNN — so much so that he could, if he wanted to, sue the network.

CNN — and House impeachment managers — claimed Dershowitz said that the president can do whatever he wants to do, as long as he claims to have believed he was acting in the public interest. Dershowitz had specifically said that criminal-like behavior was indeed impeachable.

Dershowitz also said that former Trump associate Roger Stone deserved a new trial, given new revelations about the extreme political bias of the jury foreperson, who opposed both Trump and Stone.

Moreover, Dershowitz said that if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won the Democratic presidential nomination, it might force him to leave the Democratic Party and campaign against him nationwide.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.