Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) released two more ads this week ahead of the February 22 Nevada caucuses, one that focuses on the “climate crisis” and another that takes on President Trump, calling him the “most corrupt president in American history.”

The Sanders campaign is rolling out two more ads ahead of Saturday’s caucuses in Nevada. The first, titled “Nevada First,” focuses primarily on the “climate crisis,” describing the socialist senator as the only candidate who “has a plan bold enough to avert the climate crisis and put Nevada first.”

“As president, he’ll create good-paying jobs building the infrastructure and affordable housing we need to keep immigrant families together and end the greed and corruption destroying our planet,” the ad states:

The second ad, “Belongs to Us,” takes aim at Trump directly, describing him as the “most corrupt president in American history.”

“But the greed and corruption undermining our democracy is bigger than one man,” Sanders states in the ad.

“When we stand together, we will make billionaires pay their fair share, provide better wages for workers and equal pay for women,” he says, promising to expand Social Security and “guarantee health care for all.”

“I’m Bernie Sanders, and I approve this message because the future doesn’t belong to Trump and his billionaire friends,” he continues. “It belongs to us”:

The most recent survey out of Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and AARP Nevada poll, shows the socialist senator leading in the Silver State by seven points — 25 percent to Joe Biden’s (D) 18 percent support:

So far, five Democrat candidates — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Joe Biden (D), and Pete Buttigieg (D) — have qualified and will appear on the same debate stage at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Wednesday evening.