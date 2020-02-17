Michael Bloomberg (D) is jumping behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to second place nationally, a Zogby Analytics poll released Monday revealed.

The billionaire, whom Sanders has routinely railed against for attempting to “buy” the presidential primary, has made it to second place in a national poll, behind the socialist senator by just four percentage points — 20 percent to Sanders’ 24 percent support.

The former New York City mayor edged out Joe Biden (D) by two points and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), whose campaign has lost its momentum, by eight percentage points, dropping her to fourth place with ten percent support.

Pete Buttigieg (D), who leads in current delegate totals, came in fifth place with nine percent support, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tom Steyer (D), and Tusi Gabbard (D-HI) with five percent, four percent, and three percent respectively.

“Bernie Sanders continues his winning ways and is now the national frontrunner,” Zogyby Analytics assessed.

“With Michael Bloomberg’s ascendancy into the second slot in the national polls, the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have suffered tremendously,” it added.

The firm highlighted the reality that the former vice president’s campaign, which suffered poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, is “hurting too,” but noted his South Carolina strategy. However, it warned, “if he doesn’t win it outright his campaign could be game over.”

“Bloomberg is taking all of Biden’s support among key groups: mainly women, moderates, older voters, suburban voters, suburban women and college educated voters,” it added.

The research firm conducted the survey February 13-14, 2020 among 732 likely Democrat primary voters. The margin of error is +/- 3.6 percent:

#National Zogby Analytics Poll (2/13-14):

Sanders 24%

Bloomberg 20%

Biden 18%

Warren 10%

Buttigieg 9%

Klobuchar 5%

Steyer 4%

Gabbard 3% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 17, 2020

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average shows a similar lineup, with Sanders in the lead followed by Biden, Bloomberg, Warren, and Buttigieg.