Democrat presidential hopeful and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took a jab at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday during the Democrat presidential primary debate held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bloomberg’s remarks on Sanders came after he was targeted by the Vermont senator. Bloomberg said:

I don’t think there’s any chance of the senator beating President Trump. You don’t start out by saying ‘I’ve got a 160 million people, I’m gonna take away their insurance plan they love.’ It’s just not a way you go and build a coalition that the Sanders campaign thinks they can do.

“I don’t think there’s any chance, whatsoever,” Bloomberg continued. “And if he goes and is the candidate, we will have Donald Trump for another four years. We can’t stand that.”

After a few other Democrats on stage, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MN) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), took aim at him on his past statements and policies like ‘Stop-and-Frisk’, Bloomberg responded, attempting to convey why he was the better candidate to defeat President Donald Trump.

“I think we have two questions to face tonight. One is, who can beat Donald Trump. And number two, who can do the job as they get into the White House,” Bloomberg said. “I would argue that I am the candidate that can do exactly most of those things. I’m a New Yorker, I know how to take on an arrogant con man like Donald Trump [who] comes from New York.”