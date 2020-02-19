National Poll: Bernie Sanders Stomps Joe Biden with 15-Point Lead

A national poll released Wednesday shows Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently leading the Democrat presidential primary field by 15 points.

Sanders is now at 32 percent support while former Vice President Joe Biden is only at 17 percent, down 11 points from a month ago, according to the ABC News/Washington Post poll.

In January, Biden was leading Sanders by four points, 28 percent to 24 percent.

Sanders is easily leading Biden among whites, and non-whites but falls short among black support, where the former vice president is clinging to a five-point lead.

The sense that Biden would be the strongest candidate to defeat Trump has shattered among Democrat voters.

Only 19 percent of voters now believe that Biden is the most electable candidate, plunging from 38 percent in January. Thirty percent now say Sanders has the best chance at winning.

Support for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also rising. He is now in third place with 14 percent, up from only eight percent in January.

Warren is in fourth place with 11 percent and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fifth place with seven percent, despite strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Voters are increasingly liking Bloomberg’s chances at beating Trump, up ten points from January to 18 percent.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted February 14-17 among a random national sample of 1,066 adults. The margin of error is 3.5 points.