To understand just how devastating this crackup of the Democratic Party is, consider this: The only candidate other than Mr. Bloomberg who has a shot at the nomination refuses to actually join the Democratic Party. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is a “democratic socialist.”

Even now, since Mr. Bloomberg officially switched his party registration to “Democrat,” he is a curious candidate for the party to run against President Trump in November.

First is his towering arrogance. In a memo released by his campaign this week, Mr. Bloomberg’s staff wags its finger at all the actual Democrats in the race and says they must abandon their own campaigns to make way for Mr. Bloomberg.

Of former Vice President Joe Biden (Mr. Obama’s actual right-hand man during his presidency), Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign officials warned that “his continued presence in the race — along with that of [Pete] Buttigieg, and [Amy] Klobuchar — will siphon votes away from the best performing Sanders alternative (Mike Bloomberg) and increase the likelihood of a Sanders blowout.”

This from a guy who has earned exactly ZERO delegates, lecturing four people who have at least proved they can win a delegate.

In his first words during his first live appearance in a presidential debate, he declared that Mr. Sanders — the odds-on favorite to win the Democratic nomination — will never beat Mr. Trump in the general election.

And then there was the rest of the debate. It was almost like Mr. Bloomberg joined the stage to give Mr. Biden a hand. I mean, next to Mr. Bloomberg, Mr. Biden came off like a brain surgeon.

It was so bad that Joe Biden could actually turn around and win South Carolina next week. All thanks to Mike Bloomberg.

