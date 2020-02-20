Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg declared Thursday that President Donald Trump is the “real winner” of Wednesday night’s Democrat debate.

“How was your night last night?” Bloomberg asked at a political rally as his crowd of supporters laughed. “Look, the real winner in the debate last night was Donald Trump.”

Bloomberg warned that Sen. Bernie Sanders could not win the presidency if nominated as the presidential candidate.

“If we choose a candidate who appeals to a small base, like Sen. Sanders, it will be a fatal error,” he said. “We need Democrats and independents and Republicans to win.”

Bloomberg said Democrats won the House of Representatives in 2018 by relying on a more moderate coalition, repeating attacks on Sanders.

“That won’t happen with pie in the sky promises and proposals that will bankrupt the country,” he said. “Voters don’t want empty talk; they want leadership. They don’t want hand-waving and finger-pointing.”

Bloomberg spoke at a campaign rally in Utah after a poor debate debut at the ninth Democrat debate on Wednesday.

He boasted that he was putting together a coalition to defeat Trump in the general election in Utah, citing Sen. Mitt Romney’s vote to impeach the president as proof that he could win.

“Mitt Romney proved that the Trump fever gripping the Republican party can break here,” he said. “And in November, we’re going to prove that a Democrat candidate for president can compete statewide.”

Bloomberg kicked off his rally in Salt Lake City with a joke about Mormon pioneer Brigham Young.

“Now, I have a question for all of you, and I mean no offense by this, but let’s say Brigham Young showed up today, and the question is, “Would he settle in Salt Lake City, or given the construction on I-15 is so bad that he calls Sandy his home instead?” he said.