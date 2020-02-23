Former presidential candidate and self-help guru Marianne Williamson (D) endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday, appearing alongside the socialist senator at his rally in Austin, Texas.

Williamson, who had yet to officially back one of her former contenders, formally endorsed Sanders on Sunday — the day after his big win in Nevada:

🚨🚨🚨

SURPRISE GUEST ENDORSEMENT @BernieSanders AT AUSTIN RALLY “Bernie sanders has been taking a stand for a very long time…

It’s time for us to take a stand with Bernie. It’s our turn now.” @marwilliamson pic.twitter.com/oy68hvxqyN — Andrew Craft (@AndrewCraft) February 23, 2020

“What happened in Nevada on Saturday was extraordinary, and the energy is unquestionably with Bernie,” Williamson said in a statement released on social media.

“A 40-yr old trend of capitalism without conscience – corporate elites and their errand boys in government – have created the inevitable blowback in the form of a political revolution,” she continued.

“That revolution is one that Bernie Sanders now leads, and I want to do everything I can to further its success,” she added. “I am honored to endorse him”:

My statement of endorsement. pic.twitter.com/Bm2JqCFQCd — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 23, 2020

Williamson, who dropped out of the presidential race in January, previously threw her support behind former candidate Andrew Yang (D) for the Iowa caucuses, specifically, although it was not a formal endorsement.

The news comes a day after Sanders’ victory in Nevada, giving him the national delegate lead.

“I’m delighted to bring you some pretty good news. I think all of you know we won the popular vote in Iowa, we won the New Hamshire primary, and according to three networks and the AP, we have now won the Nevada caucus,” Sanders told supporters in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday.

“No campaign has a grassroots campaign like we do, which is another reason we are going to win this election,” he added.