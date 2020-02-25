Donald Trump: Americans with Coronavirus Are Quarantined and Getting Better

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the coronavirus from China was “very well under control” in the United States and Americans infected with it would recover.

“The people are getting better, they’re all getting better,” he said, during a news conference in India, referring to the 53 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States.

He also defended bringing American citizens from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan with the virus back to the United States as “the right thing to do.”

“They’re in quarantine,” he said. “We think they’ll be in great shape, very very soon.”

Over 79,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported around the world, while the number of cases is growing in Italy, Iran, and South Korea.

“I think that the whole situation will start working out, a lot of talent a lot of brainpower is being put behind it,” the president said.

Trump confirmed reports his administration had requested Congress for $2.5 billion in funds to help fight the virus and ridiculed Democrats for criticizing him.

“I see that Chuck Schumer criticized it and he thought it should be more and if I gave more, he’d say it should be less, it’s automatic with these characters … they’re just not good for our country,” he said.

Trump dismissed a suggestion from NBC’s Peter Alexander that he was being hypocritical for bringing back Americans with coronavirus, even though he criticized former President Barack Obama for doing the same with Ebola patients.

“There is a big difference in case you don’t know between ebola and coronavirus,” he said. “Big, big difference. It’s like day and night … with ebola it’s very explosive, it’s very terrible.”