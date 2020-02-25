CLAIM: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) claimed during the CBS Democrat debate on Tuesday evening that President Trump’s economy is “not so good” for working class Americans.

VERDICT: False. In fact, working class and blue-collar Americans are outpacing every other economic group in terms of wage growth thanks to Trump’s tightened labor market.

Sanders said:

The economy is doing really great for people like Mr. Bloomberg and other billionaires. In the last three years … billionaires in this country saw an $850 billion increase in their wealth. But you know what, for the ordinary American, things are not so good. Last year, real wage increases for the average worker was less than one percent.

Sanders, though, ignores the real wage hikes of America’s working class and blue-collar communities thanks to Trump’s populist-nationalist agenda for the United States economy. Not only have working class Americans enjoyed the largest wage hikes out of all other economic groups, but the New York Times recently admitted that black Americans are “finally rising” after “decades of stagnation.”

The bottom 25 percent of American wage earners secured the largest wage hikes year-to-year compared to all others as of November 2019. As of October 2019, working class Americans have enjoyed wage growth of nearly five percent — double the year-to-year wage growth of the highest earners.

For the first time in decades, the U.S. economy has tipped toward American workers rather than employers in terms of the labor market. Today, due to less foreign competition, workers have more chances to seek out the highest-paying job. For decades, it was employers who would bid on workers.

