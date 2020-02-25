Fact Check: Mike Bloomberg Claims Russia Is Working to Reelect Trump

CLAIM: Bloomberg said, “Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States.”

VERDICT: FALSE. According to reports from U.S. intelligence and national security officials, the United States does not have evidence to support the allegation that Russia is interfering in the 2020 elections to help President Trump’s re-election.

Earlier this month, Shelby Pierson from ODNI briefed the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee about Russia’s ongoing interference in the 2020 elections, claiming that the Kremlin’s goal is to get Trump re-elected.

An unnamed official told CNN, referring to Pierson’s claim:

The intelligence doesn’t say that. A more reasonable interpretation of the intelligence is not that they have a preference, it’s a step short of that. It’s more that they understand the President is someone they can work with, he’s a dealmaker.

During his mention of Russia, Bloomberg also took a shot at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is currently facing reports that Russia is trying to help him to the White House.

“I think that Donald Trump thinks it would be better if he is president. I do not think so,” Bloomberg said, before taking aim at Sanders. “Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States, and that’s why Russia is helping you get elected…” Bloomberg added, looking straight at Sanders.

According to a Washington Post report, Sanders had been warned by U.S. officials of Russia’s interference and boosting of his campaign.

Sanders responded to Bloomberg’s claim with a message to Putin:

Let me tell Mr. Putin, I’m not a good friend of President Xi of China. I think President Xi is an authoritarian leader and let me tell Mr. Putin, who interfered in the 2016 election, trying to bring Americans against Americans, hey Mr. Putin, if I’m president of the United States, trust me, you’re not going to interfere in any more American elections.

Sanders had previously slammed the reports and claimed that he will make sure Russia does not interfere in elections should he become president.

“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders said. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president, I will make sure that you do.”