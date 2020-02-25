National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) said Tuesday that the Democrats’ embrace of socialism would cost them the House majority.

Emmer said that the Democrats’ embrace of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his Democrat socialist agenda will cause many freshman Democrats to lose their districts and, ultimately, their majority.

Emmer said:

The Democrats’ embrace of socialism will cost them their majority in the House. They know that. You look right now. You have in the 30 seats that Donald Trump won two years ago that have Democrats currently in them. These folks are in an all-out panic.

The Minnesota Republican noted that there are 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections.

The NRCC Chairman contended that labeling the Democrat Party as socialist will stick if Sanders becomes the Democrat nominee.

Emmer continued:

They are looking at having to defend an extreme radical socialist left agenda that quite frankly does not represent mainstream America and doesn’t represent the people in their district. This is why they’re going to lose their majority and they’re aware of it. Regardless of whether it’s the socialist Bernie Sanders or if they steal it from him at a convention for instance, it’s gonna so be divided I think it just reelects Donald Trump and it elects a new Republican majority in the House.

Breitbart News reported Tuesday that many vulnerable House Democrats are in a panic, believing that a Sanders nomination could result in the Democrats losing their House majority.

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA) said that if Sanders is the nominee, “We’re going to get absolutely wiped out.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said, “I hope I’m wrong, but Bernie seems to have declared war on the Democratic Party.”

“To win in November, we need someone who will bring us together under a big tent and protect the Democratic majority in the House — not burn the house down,” Gottheimer said.