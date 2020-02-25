Mike Bloomberg said during Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate that he “bought” the Democratic Congressional candidates who helped flip the House in 2018 in what appeared like a Freudian slip or a stunning admission of his financial influence on elections.

But Bloomberg tried to save himself from his gaffe at the last second, saying “I bought — I got them.”

The billionaire and former mayor of New York was responding to accusations from his fellow candidates that he has financially supported Republican politicians in the past. He said that in 2018, he spent $100 million helping 21 Democratic congressional candidates get elected.

“All of the new Democrats who came in put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president. I bought — I got them,” he said.

The gaffe quickly revived accusations that Bloomberg is essentially using his vast wealth to buy the Democratic nomination and to subvert the will of the party away from frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Bloomberg has reportedly spent more than $500 million on political ads so far, easily outstripping his Democratic rivals.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com