Three Republican attorneys general denounced the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates as “lawless liberals” ahead of Tuesday night’s South Carolina debate.

The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) hosted a panel discussing how the Democrats’ lawful general is harmful to Americans and how President Donald Trump continues to uphold the rule of law.

The panel featured South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, with former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon moderating the panel.

Wilson noted that Democrats have largely attacked the rule of law, while Trump is running a “rule of law administration.”

The South Carolina attorney general noted that Democrat presidential frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is making “socialism” the left of the Democrat Party, while “ultra-liberalism” is now the “moderate wing of the party.

Wilson added that socialism “is a philosophy that runs contrary to what our Founders and our Framers envisioned” and “we are duty-bound to support our president in fighting the philosophical idea being espoused by this ultra leftwing and socialist party.”

Rutledge contended that the Democrats could not pass much of their leftist agenda through Congress, so they will have to go around the legislative branch through executive orders.

“The Democrats couldn’t pass the Green New Deal in Congress, so they are going around Congress and funding their environmental agenda through @MikeBloomberg’s pocket,” the Arkansas attorney general said.

Wilson said that a President Sanders would “ignore the Constitution” to enact his socialist agenda.

