Report: Gunman, Six Innocents Dead After Shooting near MillerCoors HQ

A gunman and six innocents are dead following a shooting near MillerCoors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

UPDATE 5:40 pm ET — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett (D) spoke to reporters and confirmed “multiple people…have died, including the shooter,” in the attack near MillerCoors headquarters. He said police were “continuing their sweep to be sure that nothing more was occurring.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the company had warned employees of an active shooter situation “in or near South Packaging, Building 4, second-floor stairwell.”

MSN.com reports that the incident led to a 3 p.m lockdown, which was in the middle of shift change.

UPDATE: Seven dead including shooter in rampage at Molson Coors. https://t.co/g94nOllFCO — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) February 26, 2020

FOX6 reports witnesses describing the shooter as allegedly being “an employee in uniform.”

