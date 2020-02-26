House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) pushed gun control Wednesday before the details of the shooting near Molson Coors in Milwaukee were even known.

Breitbart News quoted a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report that the gunman and six innocents had died in the attack. Thereafter police made clear that the number could change as more of the Molson Coors campus was searched.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett (D) stressed that the situation was still fluid, saying only that “multiple people” had lost their lives.

No word was given on the number of wounded or possible wounded, or regarding the identification of the shooter or the type of gun used, much less the means by which the gun was acquired. Yet Pelosi tweeted for Congress to take action.

We are closely following developments surrounding the shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Our prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and the first responders protecting the community. Congress has a duty to them all to take real action to #EndGunViolence. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 26, 2020

What action could Congress take in a scenario where the facts are not even known?

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.