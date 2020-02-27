Viral Video of Girl Cheerfully Getting Abortion at Planned Parenthood Draws Horror

A widely viewed TikTok video that has drawn horrified responses shows a girl laughing and apparently having fun as she reveals her pregnancy and heads to Planned Parenthood for what appears to be her second abortion attempt.

The video shows the girl exposing her somewhat swollen abdomen and laughing in the car, apparently on her way to Planned Parenthood to have an abortion. It continues with footage of her smiling as she actually undergoes the abortion, and a close-up of the ultrasound image as her baby is aborted.

According to previous TikTok posts, the girl had taken the Plan B “emergency contraceptive” pill in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

Unbelievable: A new @tiktok_us video w/ 4M views shows girls cheerfully walking into Planned Parenthood & one killing her baby on camera. It’s in violation of countless Community Guidelines against: "Violent content" "Depictions of deaths" "Dismembered humans" & others RT! pic.twitter.com/8XioDRfxjQ — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 27, 2020

Live Action President Lila Rose tweeted the video, noting the post is “in violation of countless Community Guidelines against ‘violent content,’ ‘depictions of deaths,’ and ‘dismembered humans.’”

Rose referred to the fact that, last June, she announced Twitter had again banned both of her accounts and that of her organization from all ads.

Twitter banned @LiveAction & my account from all ads. When we asked why, @Twitter said we could resume ads, only if we deleted the following content from our Twitter AND website: -Anything about abortion procedures

-Investigations of Planned Parenthood

-All ultrasound images — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 4, 2019

When asked for the reason, Twitter responded the pro-life group could resume ads if it deleted any information about abortion procedures, Planned Parenthood investigations, and ultrasound images.

TikTok’s “community guidelines” say the video-sharing platform is “simply NOT the place to post, share, or promote any of the following, including”:

Harmful or dangerous content

Terrorist organizations and any other criminal organizations

Graphic, shocking, or violent content

Discrimination or hate speech

Nudity or sexual activity

Child safety infringement

Harassment or the personal identification of another user

Impersonation, spam, or other misleading content

Content that violates someone else’s copyrights, trademarks, or other intellectual property rights

“We work hard to promote a positive environment and an abuse-free experience for our users, and it’s important that you help in that by keeping interactions civil and treating others with respect,” TikTok states.

Actress Mindy Robinson tweeted the same TikTok video with the comment: “This girl is laughing and having fun about going through her second abortion.”

This girl is laughing and having fun about going through her second abortion. THIS is what happens when you indoctrinate an entire generation into thinking the life of an unborn child holds the same decision value as ordering food through a drive thru window. pic.twitter.com/v3YBlnVzUk — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 27, 2020

“THIS is what happens when you indoctrinate an entire generation into thinking the life of an unborn child holds the same decision value as ordering food through a drive thru window,” Robinson added.

Other Twitter users replied to Robinson:

My wife and I have been told we both couldn’t have kids. Had a miracle take place and she got pregnant. Baby passed and miscarried last week. Baby was due Sept 18th 2020. Then I see videos like this. This world is just broken man 😞 — Rory Green (@rmgreen88) February 27, 2020

So very sad .. I have known way too many women who live in grief and torment and guilt once that realization comes later that they have killed their own child… — Roy Grimm – American Christian Conservative (@GrimmRoy) February 27, 2020

Acting like it’s a celebration is one thing but actually posting it to social media is a new kind of disgusting. — Scott Vezina (@thevezs) February 27, 2020

This is also why, they shoot their classmates. They hold no value to life — Marc Diana (@Ironsights1911) February 27, 2020