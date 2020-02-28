Claudia Tenney: Republicans Will ‘Take Back the House’ in 2020

Former congresswoman and New York 22nd Republican congressional candidate Claudia Tenney told Breitbart News on Friday that Republicans will take back the House in 2020.

Tenney, a former Republican congresswoman representing the 22nd congressional district, hopes to unseat freshman Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY). She said that Brindisi won the congressional race by “masquerading as a moderate.”

The New York conservative said Brindisi “rubber-stamped all of the socialist policies from Albany and has brought the socialist agenda from New York.”

Tenney said that Brinisi supported Medicare for All and has backed pro-abortion bills.

“He also said that he wouldn’t vote to impeach the president, but he voted three times to impeach the President of the United States,” she added. “He said he was going to go down and work with the president, and he’s now busy impeaching the president.”

Tenney charged that Republicans will take back the House majority during the 2020 congressional elections.

She said, “It’s an exciting year, it’s a different kind of year than 2018. I agree with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy; we are going to take back the House this year.”

Brindisi represents New York’s 22nd congressional district, which is one of the 31 congressional districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that House Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections.

President Donald Trump won New York’s 22nd congressional district by 15 percentage points, which is the second-largest margin in any congressional district currently held by a Democrat.

During a recent town hall, a New York constituent asked Brindisi if he believes that a baby in a mother’s womb is a human being. Brindisi dodged the question, saying that he will let the scientists answer that question.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle asked Tenney the same question.

Tenney responded, “A baby in the womb is most definitely a human being, and I am very pro-life, and I have the endorsement of the pro-life groups, including the SBA List.”