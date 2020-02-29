A visibly angry Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) scolded President Trump for holding a MAGA rally in South Carolina on Friday, telling a crowd in Columbia, South Carolina, that the “dangerous president” should be “assembling doctors and scientists and researchers” to address the coronavirus, instead.

The socialist frontrunner declared on Friday that he and his supporters are “united in understanding that we have got to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of America.”

“We have to defeat him, and we will defeat him. We will defeat him because the American people are sick and tired of a president who is a pathological liar. They’re sick and tired of a president running a corrupt administration,” he said, using Trump’s appearance in South Carolina as an example of purported “corruption”:

Our number one job is to defeat the most corrupt and dangerous president in history, and we are putting together the multiracial, multigenerational coalition to beat him. Join us in Columbia, SC: https://t.co/1zy2g5Zz4j — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 28, 2020

“Trump is here today in Charleston, South Carolina. Now, all of you know there is a global healthcare crisis taking place right now with the coronavirus,” he said.

“Countries all over the world are working frantically to figure out how they can control the virus, how we can get a vaccine to deal with the virus,” he continued.

“And here in America, obviously we’ve got to do the same. One might think that in the midst of a major healthcare crisis, the President of the United States would be assembling doctors and scientists and researchers — not Donald Trump,” he said.

“He is here in South Carolina for one reason: to disrupt the Democratic primary. That’s why he’s here. He hopes that he can get a little media attention taken away from the Democratic candidates. How petty. How pathetic is that.” he asked.

Despite Sanders’ suggestion, Trump has not ignored coronavirus concerns, addressing the nation alongside members of his Coronavirus Task Force on Wednesday. He also appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the charge — a decision Sanders apparently found “disgusting.”

Additionally, Sanders ignored the action Trump took last month, halting travel to China. At the time, his critics considered the decision over the top.

“So I say to Donald Trump, don’t worry about the Democratic Primary because we’re going to beat you,” Sanders vowed. “Start worrying about the coronavirus and the healthcare crisis in America. Do your job as president.”

Trump took a jab at Democrats during his rally on Friday, telling the crowd, “The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus.”

“They’re politicizing it,” he said. “They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa. No, they can’t.”

During the Democrat debate in Charleston, Sanders likened the coronavirus to the climate change “crisis,” as Breitbart News reported:

What do we have to do? Whether or not the issue is climate change, which is clearly a global crisis requiring international cooperation, or infectious diseases like coronavirus requiring international cooperation, we have to work and expand the World Health Organization.

“Obviously, we have to make sure the CDC, the NIH, our infectious departments, are fully funded. This is a global problem. We’ve got to work with countries all over the world to solve it,” he concluded.