Donald Trump Gives Campaign Advice to ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden

President Donald Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden Saturday at CPAC for a series of gaffes he made on the campaign trail.

The president mocked “Sleepy Joe” for repeatedly forgetting which state he was in and also for claiming that 150 million people had been killed in America by gun violence.

“Nobody even talks about it!” Trump exclaimed.

He even offered advice to Biden, suggesting that he write down on the podium the name of the state that he’s speaking in.

Trump admitted that Biden would likely win big in South Carolina, citing recent polls.

“How the hell does he have a big win, really?” Trump asked.

