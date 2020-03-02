During his March 2, 2020, North Carolina rally President Trump trolled Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden for suggesting half our country was killed in gun violence.

Trump said, “Did you see…[where Joe Biden said] 150 million people were killed by guns in our country. 150 million? That means 50 percent of our country. That’s a big story.”

Biden made the claim during the February 25, 2020, Democrat debate, while criticizing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. That act shields gun makers from frivolous lawsuits in scenarios where the gun in question was legally made and legally sold.

Bernie Sanders supported passage of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, and Biden criticized that support by saying, “150 million people have been killed since 2007 when [Sanders] voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability.”

In reality, approximately 11,000 to 12,000 are killed via gun violence in America each year. Another 22,000-23,000, on average, die in firearm-related suicides.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.