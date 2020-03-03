Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said on Monday that nominating someone like Joe Biden (D), or someone “who says we do not need any fundamental change in this country,” will pose a “big risk” for the Democrat party.

Warren responded to Biden’s recent flurry of endorsements, landing the support of Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), by contending that the direction the former vice president wants to go in does “not meet this moment.”

“No matter how many Washington insiders tell you to support him, nominating their fellow Washington insider will not meet this moment,” Warren told supporters in Los Angeles, California, on Monday.

“Nominating a man who says we do not need any fundamental change in this country will not meet this moment,” she said.

“Nominating someone who wants to restore the world before Donald Trump, when the status quo has been leaving more and more people behind for decades, is a big risk for our party and our country,” she continued, lamenting the narrative that Democrat voters only have “two lanes” or “two choices.”

“And now we find ourselves barreling toward another primary along the same lanes as 2016: one for an insider, one for an outsider. Democratic voters should have more choice than that,” she added.

The presidential hopeful also told reporters on Tuesday that she is not shocked by her former competitors formally backing Biden.

“I think that’s where their politics were all along,” she said. “I don’t think there’s anything surprising here. But I do believe that the Democratic Party is a progressive party”:

Elizabeth Warren on Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke endorsing Joe Biden: “I think that’s where their politics were all along. I don’t think there’s anything surprising here.” #SuperTuesday #mapoli @bostonherald pic.twitter.com/teAkAC7gQh — Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) March 3, 2020

Warren has shown no signs of dropping out of the race, despite mounting calls for her to leave and back Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to nullify the flood of establishment support Biden has seen following his victory in South Carolina.

“Our grassroots campaign is built to compete in every state and territory and ultimately prevail at the national convention in Milwaukee,” Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau said, signaling that the presidential hopeful is in the race for the long haul, regardless of the looming Super Tuesday results.