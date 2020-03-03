Joe Biden Projected Winner of Massachusetts Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts, one of several surprise victories during a strong Super Tuesday performance.

Ninety-one pledged delegates are stake in Massachusetts,. The Associated Press and Decision Desk have called the race for Biden with roughly half of precincts reporting, nearly three hours after the polls closed.

It appears likely that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will place second in the primary and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will place third in her home state.

Decision Desk HQ projects @JoeBiden Wins The Massachusetts Democratic Presidential Primary pic.twitter.com/Cni8iRaAdh — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 4, 2020

A Data for Progress poll conducted shortly before the primary found that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) narrowly led the race over Sanders and Biden. However, Biden received a late boost from high-profile competitors Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropping out of the race and endorsing his campaign Monday evening. Biden also won Klobuchar’s home state of Minnesota, where polls had predicted a Sanders victory.