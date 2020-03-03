Joe Biden Projected Winner of Minnesota Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of Super Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in Minnesota.

While the margin of victory remains unknown, Biden narrowly leads Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) among Minnesota voters at the time of this writing, with 35% of precincts reporting. The state will proportionally award 75 delegates to the night’s top-performing candidates. The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner in Minnesota nearly one hour after the polls closed.

Just one day before the primary, Amy Klobuchar — the senior U.S. Senator for the North Star State — announced she would suspend her presidential campaign and fly to Dallas to endorse Biden.

Following Biden and Sanders were Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump won Minnesota’s Republican presidential primary, with no competitors on the ballot.