President Donald Trump suggested Monday at the White House that former Vice President Joe Biden likely made a deal with failed presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race in the last 24 hours with plans to publicly endorse the former vice president on Monday evening.

“I think it’s rigged against Bernie,” Trump said, suggesting that Biden probably offered to give Klobuchar and Buttigieg a spot in his administration if they dropped out and endorsed him.

Trump spoke to reporters as he left the White House on Monday to attend a political rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“That’s called ‘quid pro quo,’ right? Quid pro quo,” Trump continued. “And they probably said, ‘Hey, listen, if I win, I’ll give you an endorsement, but will you take me in the administration?'”

Trump claimed that the Republican party tried to rig his own primary in 2016 against him but boasted that he was able to beat the establishment.

“It’s rigged against Bernie. There’s no question about it,” he said. “Sounds like it’s a little bit unfair.”