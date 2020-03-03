Joe Biden Projected Winner of Oklahoma Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of Super Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary election in Oklahoma.

While the margin of victory remains unknown, Biden was able to secure support from many voters within the Sooner State, which will proportionally award 37 delegates. The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner in Oklahoma mere minutes after the polls closed.

This projection came with only eight percent of precincts reporting.

Following Biden were Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

In addition to Biden’s success in the state, President Donald Trump won Oklahoma’s Republican preferential primary.