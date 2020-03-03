Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg appears to be losing big on Super Tuesday, and one of his biggest losses was in Virginia.

Bloomberg spent nearly $18 million on advertising in Virginia and paid the salaries of 80 campaign staffers based in seven field offices.

Bloomberg then came in fourth place on Tuesday night with less than ten percent of the vote, with 87 percent reporting, according to Decision Desk HQ. Candidates must reach at least 15 percent in a state to be viable for delegates.

Biden dominated in the state with 54 percent of the vote, and Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second with 23 percent. Warren earned about ten percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spent about $233,000 in the state.

Bloomberg spent big in Virginia for many years in an attempt to boost gun control, and he had many loyal political connections in the states.

He has spent more than $10 million on Virginia politics in the last decade, according to the Washington Post, helping Democrats win a majority there.