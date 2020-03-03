Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders Projected to Win Utah Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has won the Democrats’ Super Tuesday presidential primary in the state of Utah, according to a projection from the Associated Press.

Utah is another western state where Sanders was expected to do well, as he won the state in 2016’s race against Hillary Clinton with 79 percent of the vote. The race was called roughly 30 minutes after the polls closed. At the time of this writing, Sanders has received nearly 32% of the vote with 62% of precincts reporting.

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg is in second place with nearly 19% of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has overperformed in toss-up states such as Minnesota and Massachusetts, is currently in fourth place with less than 15% of the vote.

Utah has 29 delegates up for grabs, which will be distributed proportionately to the night’s top candidates.

Sanders drew a crowd of about 5,800 supporters to a rally in Salt Lake City on Monday, demonstrating his strength in one of the biggest population centers in the state.