Democrat presidential candidates have already wasted over one billion dollars on failed presidential campaigns, according to finance records and reports.

The biggest spender by far was former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg who announced his decision to exit the Democrat primary race on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reportedly spent $600 million of his own money to run and failed to win a single state before dropping out of the race (He did win American Samoa however.)

Twenty-one different Democrat candidates for president spent over $1.14 billion so far on their failed campaigns, according to conservative estimates on campaign finance records tallied by Open Secrets and public reporting.

The estimates do not include longshot Democrat campaigns spending less than one million and are far more conservative for candidates who recently spent big and dropped out, as those final spending reports have yet to be filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

Here is how it stacks up:

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg: $600 million

Billionaire Tom Steyer: $252 million

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg: $75 million

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) $38.64 million

Andrew Yang over $34 million

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) $30 million.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): $22.9 million

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX): $17.14 million

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY): $14 million

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD): $13 million

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro $9 million

Author Marianne Williamson $7.7 million

Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO) $6.8 million

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) $6.15 million

Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) $5 million

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) $3.3 million

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) $2.55 million

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) $2.16 million

Former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-MA): 1.79 million

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) $1.1 million

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio: $1.38 million