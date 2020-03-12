Mitch McConnell Cancels Senate Recess for Coronavirus Response

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday announced on Twitter that he would cancel the Senate recess in order to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week,” McConnell wrote on Twitter. The Senate was scheduled for a week-long recess, beginning on Thursday afternoon.

McConnell’s cancellation of the recess comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tries to rush forward passage of a bill to offer economic assistance to Americans affected by coronavirus.

She expressed optimism on Thursday that they could reach an agreement with Republicans before their scheduled recess, adding that talks with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin were ongoing.

“I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi,” McConnell wrote. “I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.”

President Trump, however, signaled that he was not pleased with the bill proposed by Pelosi late Wednesday night.

“It’s not a way for them to get some of the goodies that they haven’t been able to get for the past 25 years,” Trump said, referring to the Democrats.