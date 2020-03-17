President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was not pleased with Americans who were ignoring federal guidelines to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m not happy with those people if they’re not,” Trump said at the White House when asked by reporters to react to some Americans who failed to heed the advice of the federal government.

But the president said other Americans were doing a good job of correcting each other.

“You know those people are being shouted down by other people, they know it. It’s almost like self-policing,” he said.

The federal government announced guidelines on Tuesday to suspend unnecessary travel, limit social gatherings to under ten people, keep social distancing and to work from home if possible.

The president again urged all Americans to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel

“I would just say, enjoy your home. Stay. I would just say right now. We have to get this problem fixed,” he said, advising Americans to cancel their travel plans.

The president said that if every American did their part, the virus would be eliminated quicker.

“If we do this right our country and the world frankly, but our country can be rolling again pretty quickly,” he said. “We have to fight that invisible enemy.”

