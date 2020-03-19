Elizabeth Warren Censors Word ‘Chinese’ in President Trump’s Coronavirus Tweet

Elizabeth Warren and Donald Trump
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday censored the word “Chinese” in President Trump’s tweet on the coronavirus.

Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to sign the Defense Production Act to “combat the Chinese Virus should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future.”

“Hopefully there will be no need, but we are all in this TOGETHER!” the president wrote:

The former presidential hopeful posted a pointed critique of Trump’s tweet, bluntly asking if his eyes are “stitched shut.” However, instead of retweeting Trump’s tweet, she posted a screenshot with the word “Chinese” obviously blurred out:

Warren is far from the first political figure to take issue with Trump’s characterization of the virus. Failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton accused Trump of using “racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on”:

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) demanded an apology from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for also referring to the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, as the “Chinese coronavirus.”

“Bigoted statements which spread misinformation and blame Asians and the Asian American community for #coronavirus make us all less safe. @GOPLeader must delete this tweet and apologize immediately,” she said:

Multiple establishment media and left-leaning outlets — including CNN, The Los Angeles Times, BuzzFeed, CNBC, BBC, NPR, and USA Today — have used similar phrases to refer to the virus, despite the newfound rage over the president’s description.

CNN, for example, used the exact word the president used — “Chinese” — to describe the virus in a January article:

What is more, the outlet also used the phrase “Wuhan coronavirus” eight times throughout the piece. Trump, however, has continued to defend his use of his descriptor.

Why do you keep calling this the Chinese virus?” ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega asked the president on Wednesday.

“Why do you keep using this?” she said, adding that “A lot of people say it’s racist.”

“It’s not racist at all,” Trump stated. “No, it comes from China – that’s why I want to be accurate.”
