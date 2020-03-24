Vice President Mike Pence praised the private sector in the United States at the daily briefing at the White House on Tuesday for stepping up to the plate to help the country beat the coronavirus outbreak, including more support for truckers who are preserving the country’s supply chain during the coronavirus outbreak.

This includes McDonalds, the American fast food icon, which has set up curbside service at its franchises so that truck drivers can get a meal on the go.

“In fact, we see industry stepping up,” Pence said. “The president mentioned Ford Motor Company working to expand production of medical supplies.”

“We heard that McDonalds is now offering curbs delivery to truckers who are unable to use the drive-through to pick up a Big Mac,” Pence said.

Drive-thru stations at fast food franchises across the country have been providing meals to countless Americans during this national health emergency.

As Breitbart News has reported, truckers’ vital role in fighting the coronavirus.

A crucial part of that supply chain is the American trucker, who makes sure that goods are delivered in a timely fashion. That is always the case, but it is especially true in the sudden global emergency we face today.

