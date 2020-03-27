Hillary Clinton used the number of growing coronavirus cases in the United States as a punchline in a Friday attack on President Trump.

Clinton posted a link on Twitter to a New York Times story about the U.S. leading the world in confirmed Chinese virus cases.

He did promise "America First." https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

“He did promise ‘America First,'” she wrote, in an apparent zinger using President Trump’s motto.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus map, there are now 100,717 cases in the U.S., and 1,544 deaths.

Italy has 86,498 cases, and 9,134 deaths related to the virus.

With her tweet, Clinton is apparently accepting China’s statements about cases and fatalities.

World Magazine reported:

In total, China has 81,000 confirmed cases of infection, with 3,200 deaths and more than 71,000 recoveries. At its peak in February, China was reporting thousands of new cases each day, while now numbers have dwindled into the teens and 20s. Many of the new cases came in from other global hotspots, such as Europe.

The story continued to say, “Yet Chinese citizens, intellectuals, and journalists are pushing back against the national narrative. They’re criticizing the government for squelching whistleblowers, covering up the severity of the virus, and using draconian measures to bar residents from leaving their homes. Some are dodging censors to publish banned articles, while others take a more primitive approach: yelling out their windows.”

