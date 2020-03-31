Donald Trump: Phase Four of Coronavirus Rescue Should Be $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he wanted Congress to pass a $2 trillion infrastructure bill to strengthen the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president described the proposed bill as “Phase 4” and proposed spending another $2 trillion on replacing infrastructure.

“It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country!” he wrote.

With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

The first coronavirus emergency bill was $8.2 billion, the second cost over $150 billion, and the third was over $2 trillion.

Trump has long pushed for a big $2 trillion infrastructure bill, but partisan pursuits from House and Senate Democrats have left the concept mired in limbo.

In January, House Democrats unveiled a $750 billion infrastructure bill to help rebuild roads and bridges but included an expensive electric vehicle charging network and carbon reduction. The Senate also has proposed a $287 billion infrastructure bill for repairing highways, bridges, and tunnels.